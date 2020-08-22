Performance of ‘pure beauty’ sees Dara reach The Voice Kids final

Moneyneena teenager Dara McNicholl has made it through to the final of the 2020 Voice Kids UK competition.

The 13-year-old performed a haunting version of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ that received a standing ovation.

Dara saw off tough competition from Paloma Faith’s other acts, Isla and Hayley, to become her representative in the final four.

”You have this amazing talent that’s technical but feels so sensitive,” said the coach.

”That feeds into the way you sing because it’s just pure beauty.”

The St Colm’s High School pupil was congratulated by his family after his performance and can now look forward to the final round of the competition.