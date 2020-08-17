Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Two men charged with assault in Derry at weekend

Duo to appear at Derry Magistrate's Court

Two men to appear in court in connection with weekend assault in Derry

Duddy's Court where the alleged assault took place

Reporter:

Staff reporter

wo men are due to appear in court in Derry today charged in connection with an assault on a man in the city over the weekend.

A 21 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and using disorderly behaviour while 22 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, using disorderly behaviour and possession of a class A controlled drug.

The charges are in relation to the assault on a man in the Duddy's Court area of the Waterside are around 8.45pm on Saturday in which the victim sustained face and ear injuries.

The two accused will appear at Derry Magistrate's Court.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie