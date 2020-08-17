Two men charged with assault in Derry at weekend

Contact
Duddy's Court where the alleged assault took place
wo men are due to appear in court in Derry today charged in connection with an assault on a man in the city over the weekend.
A 21 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and using disorderly behaviour while 22 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, using disorderly behaviour and possession of a class A controlled drug.
The charges are in relation to the assault on a man in the Duddy's Court area of the Waterside are around 8.45pm on Saturday in which the victim sustained face and ear injuries.
The two accused will appear at Derry Magistrate's Court.
