Urgent appeal for anyone with Personal Protection Equipment to bring it to a drop-off facility in Derry tomorrow

Contact
The equipment can be left at the Foyle Arena tomorrow.
A special drop-off facility will be in operation in Derry tomorrow for anyone who can supply Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).
PPE is vital for frontline staff who are leading the fight against the coronavirus.
However, there have been concerns that there is not enough equipment to meet the demand.
A drop-off event has now been organised for anyone who may have items which could be used as PPE.
The drop-off facility will be located at Foyle Arena from 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Friday, April 3.
It is being managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with local health centres and the GP Federation.
If you have large quantities and are using a van to drop-off PPE, email: steve_setterfield@derrystrabane.com.
The items required are: gloves, aprons, visors, goggles, sanitisers and has-mats.
The PPE is for all frontline staff including carers, palliative teams and staff at nursing homes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.