Urgent appeal for anyone with Personal Protection Equipment to bring it to a drop-off facility in Derry tomorrow

A special drop-off facility will be in operation in Derry tomorrow for anyone who can supply Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).

PPE is vital for frontline staff who are leading the fight against the coronavirus.

However, there have been concerns that there is not enough equipment to meet the demand.

A drop-off event has now been organised for anyone who may have items which could be used as PPE.

The drop-off facility will be located at Foyle Arena from 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Friday, April 3.

It is being managed by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with local health centres and the GP Federation.

If you have large quantities and are using a van to drop-off PPE, email: steve_setterfield@derrystrabane.com.

The items required are: gloves, aprons, visors, goggles, sanitisers and has-mats.

The PPE is for all frontline staff including carers, palliative teams and staff at nursing homes.