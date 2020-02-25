Man linked to weekend incident in Derry during which two women were badly beaten appears in court

A man linked to a weekend incident in Derry during which two women were badly beaten today appeared in court.

Eoin McBrearty, 19, of Rathkeele Way in Creggan, appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with breaching his bail last Saturday, February 22.

A police officer told the court that a vehicle was being driven erratically in the Clon Dara area and when two young women remonstrated with the occupants they were assaulted with one of the women receiving 22 stitches.

A man who came to the women's aid was also attacked.

The officer said they had a witness who identified McBrearty as the driver of the car and who said they saw him from four metres and knew him.

The court heard that McBrearty was arrested in connection with the offences and bailed due to the number of offences.

But it was discovered that he had breached his bail by not signing on with police and not residing at his address.

He was also in breach of his bail by allegedly driving which he is prohibited from doing.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said they had a witness which had him driving the vehicle.

Describing the incident in Clon Dara as 'horrendous', Judge McElholm said it was 'absolutely disgraceful that someone could do that to another human being'.

He said that he would be refusing jurisdiction if anyone came before the court charged in connection with the incident.

Defence solicitor, Paddy MacDermott, said that it was not McBrearty who caused the injuries.

He said that his client would maintain that he was in the car and had exited from the driver's door but he had not been driving.

Judge McElholm said that the two women had been doing their public duty by challenging the occupants of the vehicle being driven erratically and one of them 'ended up with horrendous injuries'.

He said there was 'clear evidence' that there was a witness that had him driving.

He revoked bail and remanded McBrearty in custody to appear again on March 12.