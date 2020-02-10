Fury after a lifesaving defibrillator in Derry's city centre, which cost £2,500 to install, is destroyed by vandals

A lifesaving defribillator has been vandalised in Derry’s city centre.

The defibrillator was located at Guildhall Square outside the City Centre Initiative office.

Some time yesterday, the box holding the defibrillator was smashed open and device was taken thrown into a nearby building site.

The PSNI have condemned those behind the vandalism which took place sometime between 10am and 11pm.

“We are reviewing the CCTV in the area but are imploring any potential witnesses to come forward with information that could assist,” said a police spokesperson.

“This piece of equipment is supplied by the City Centre Initiative. It's going to cost over £2,500 to replace it. It will take time to repair and replace.

This is a piece of equipment that was placed for everyone to use in an emergency. And it has been destroyed.”

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting CC1670 9/2/20.