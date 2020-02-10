Fury after a lifesaving defibrillator in Derry's city centre, which cost £2,500 to install, is destroyed by vandals

Contact
The defibrillator was located at Guildhall Square.
A lifesaving defribillator has been vandalised in Derry’s city centre.
The defibrillator was located at Guildhall Square outside the City Centre Initiative office.
Some time yesterday, the box holding the defibrillator was smashed open and device was taken thrown into a nearby building site.
The PSNI have condemned those behind the vandalism which took place sometime between 10am and 11pm.
“We are reviewing the CCTV in the area but are imploring any potential witnesses to come forward with information that could assist,” said a police spokesperson.
“This piece of equipment is supplied by the City Centre Initiative. It's going to cost over £2,500 to replace it. It will take time to repair and replace.
This is a piece of equipment that was placed for everyone to use in an emergency. And it has been destroyed.”
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 quoting CC1670 9/2/20.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Greenhaw residents Terence Moore, Danny McLaughlin, Danny Ogilby and Sean Friel pictured with local councillors Shaun Harkin and Eamonn McCann
Derry picked up an important win over Tipperary at Celtic Park to keep their hopes of promotion from Division 3 alive. (Photos - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.