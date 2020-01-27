Woman who has overcome her own addictions to speak at a public meeting in Derry this week in a bid to help others

A public meeting will be held in Derry this week to educate people about addiction.

The event is being organised by local charity Heal the Hurt which works with people suffering from addiction.

The meeting will be held at the Alexandra Suite in the City Hotel on Thursday, January 30, beginning at 7.30pm.

The speakers will include a woman who has overcome her own alcohol and drug addiction.

There will also be demonstrations of the therapies used by Heal the Hurt.

Anyone suffering from addiction or who has a loved one going through addiction is encouraged to come along to the event.



