Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who has passed away

Ireland has lost 'one of its most fierce champions for justice, equality and peace'

Seamus Mallon

Seamus Mallon passed away earlier today.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tributes have been paid to former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who has passed away.
Mr Mallon was 83 years-old.
He was deputy leader of the SDLP for many years and played a key role alongside John Hume during the peace process.
Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that Ireland has lost 'one of its most fierce champions for justice, equality and peace'.
“Seamus Mallon was a force of nature," he said.
“In the darkest days of conflict, when hope was in short supply, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and through communities that had lost so much to political violence.
“His passion for peace underpinned by truth, justice and reconciliation came from a lifetime as a proud son of Markethill where he was born, grew up and raised his own family.
"It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshipped or what your politics were, there was always help to be found at Seamus’ hearth."
Mr Eastwood said he joined the SDLP because of people like Seamus Mallon.
"His absolute opposition to the murder and maiming of our neighbours, his immense work to reform policing and deliver a new Police Service that could command the support of our entire community and his unrelenting commitment to making this a place we can all call home inspired so many young SDLP members.
“Throughout my political life, Seamus was a constant source of guidance, advice and, when needed, some robust critical reflection. His support has been an immense source of personal pride. I hope that I’ve done him proud in return.
“Seamus lived for Ireland and worked for all of its people - we are all the better for it.
“The pride of Seamus’ life was his dearly loved late wife Gertrude, their daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Orla, her husband Mark, and Lara at this difficult time. I hope they’re comforted by Seamus’ incredible legacy and the indelible mark he left on the lives of so many people.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie