Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry people turn out for St Stephen's Day GOAL Mile!

The run raised money for people in need around the world

goal mile

People from across Derry gathered for the annual GOAL mile on St Stephen's Day S

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The CEO of humanitarian aid agency GOAL has thanked the people of Derry who took time out to support the most vulnerable in our world by taking part in a GOAL Mile.

People from across Derry Christmas gathered at Sainsburys on St Stephen's Day to help GOAL by walking, running or jogging a mile.

Now in its 38th year, the GOAL Mile is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events. It is steeped in tradition for people who build in a GOAL Mile as part of their Christmas routine.

This year over 140 GOAL Miles were organized all over Ireland. GOAL Miles also took place abroad in South Sudan, Texas, Poland, Sweden and with the Defence Forces in the Golan Heights.

Last year GOAL reached more than 5.5 million people in need around the world. The vital work of the 2,500 GOAL personnel working in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America included supporting those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Syria; running nutrition programmes saving the lives of infants under the age of six months in refugee camps in Ethiopia and providing emergency response to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Ida in Zimbabwe.

Siobhan Walsh said: “A huge thanks to GOAL Mile organisers in Derry and around Ireland for their support this year. Millions of euros have been raised to support GOAL’s work in the developing world since the first GOAL Mile was staged in 1982.The widespread support of the people of Ireland for the GOAL Mile embodies the true spirit of Christmas. I would like to thank the thousands of people who started their Christmas day taking action to support others. 

Miss Walsh added: “The theme of our Christmas Campaign this year is Far From Home, and I am grateful to all of the dedicated  GOAL workers who themselves were far from home this Christmas caring for the families who are displaced from their homes through war, conflict, drought and extreme poverty. The Christmas GOAL mile is much more than an event. It is a very powerful reminder that the people of Ireland will always go the extra mile and in doing so, help create a better world.  "

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie