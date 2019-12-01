Ballinderry ratify new management team for 2020 season

Ballinderry have ratified their new senior football management team for the 2020 season, with brothers Niall and James Conway named as joint managers to replace Fabian Muldoon, with former goalkeeper Michael Conlan completing the management team as coach.

James, who won an All-Ireland with the Shamrocks in 2002, was part of Muldoon's management team and brings his brother Niall on board for next season.

Niall, a former Derry minor manager, was in charge of Ballinderry when they reached the 2010 county final with Coleraine and has had championship success with Ballymaguigan and Rock, who he took to an All-Ireland junior final.

Former 'keeper Conlan, who oversees much of the club's strength and conditioning, had two seasons as manager of neighbouring Moortown. He will come up against his brother Killian, who was previously appointed as the Newbridge manager.

After stepping down from the Shamrocks' hotseat, Fabian Muldoon has joint the management team or nearby Ardboe.