Derry man returned for trial charged with attempted hijacking

Derry court where the man appeared.
A Derry man has been returned for trial to the city's Crown Court on a charge of attempted hijacking.
Anthony Roberts (49), of Drumleck Drive in the Shantallow area of the city, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court today.
He is charged with attempted hijacking of a vehicle on 24 April and also a charge of attempting to steal a handbag on the same date.
IHe was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on 12 December 12 and released on bail.
