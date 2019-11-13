Bloody Sunday Trust welcomes Apprentice Boys statement on importance of 'good relations' ahead of Lundy's Day

Contact
Clyde Valley Flute Band shirt with parachute regiment insignia and letter F
The Bloody Sunday Trust has warmly welcomed a statement from the Apprentice Boys of Derry regarding the Relief of Derry Celebrations in December and their commitment to keep working "positively and in collaboration" with others to promote respect for diversity within the city, region and beyond.
"We look forward to a peaceful and respectful event on 7th December," it added.
It comes after the Derry News first reported that the Clyde Valley Flute Band won't be attending the parade.
It's understood that the band had initially intended to march on Lundy's Day but an agreement has since been reached that it won't happen.
The Governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse, called on everybody attending next month's parade in Derry to "respect good relations" around marches in the city.
See tomorrow's edition of the Derry News for the full story.
