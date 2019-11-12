Derry kids are wearing odd socks today to support  Anti-Bullying Week

Children across the city have donned odd socks today in support of Anti-Bullying Week.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance is urging action for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week and saying that by making small, simple changes, we can create a safe environment for everyone.

The theme of Anti-Bullying Week 2019 is ‘Change Starts With Us’, underlining how everyday acts like listening to young people, having a conversation, thinking about the impact of our words or stopping before hitting ‘like’ on a hurtful social media post, can help to reduce bullying.

Following a consultation with over 1,000 children and 200 teachers, school staff and members of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, it emerged that a top priority was giving pupils, staff, parents and other key players such as government and industry the tools to prevent and respond to bullying both online and offline.

This year, the Anti-Bullying Alliance is expecting widespread support for Anti-Bullying Week, which was celebrated in 80% of schools in 2018.