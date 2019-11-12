Derry kids are wearing odd socks today to support  Anti-Bullying Week

Contact
Six-year-old Maisie Flood is one of hundreds of children from across Derry wearing odd socks today to mark Anti-Bullying Week
Children across the city have donned odd socks today in support of Anti-Bullying Week.
The Anti-Bullying Alliance is urging action for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week and saying that by making small, simple changes, we can create a safe environment for everyone.
The theme of Anti-Bullying Week 2019 is ‘Change Starts With Us’, underlining how everyday acts like listening to young people, having a conversation, thinking about the impact of our words or stopping before hitting ‘like’ on a hurtful social media post, can help to reduce bullying.
Following a consultation with over 1,000 children and 200 teachers, school staff and members of the Anti-Bullying Alliance, it emerged that a top priority was giving pupils, staff, parents and other key players such as government and industry the tools to prevent and respond to bullying both online and offline.
This year, the Anti-Bullying Alliance is expecting widespread support for Anti-Bullying Week, which was celebrated in 80% of schools in 2018.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Six-year-old Maisie Flood is one of hundreds of children from across Derry wearing odd socks today to mark Anti-Bullying Week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.