Derry Death Notices - Thursday 7th November 2019

Death notices for Donegal, Monday 21st May
HEGARTY, Jeannie - 6th November 2019 (RIP) at Rushall Care Home, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine and loving sister of the late Hugh, formerly of Coolagh Road, Greysteel. Jeannie's remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, today (Thursday) at 7.00pm to Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale for Requiem Mass tomorrow (Friday) at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.
McCLOSKEY, John (Maghera) - 6th November 2019, RIP (peacefully) at Marina Care Home, Ballyronan, beloved son of the late Bernard and Margaret, formerly of Glen Road and 10 Crawfordsburn Drive. John's remain reposing at J A Gormley's Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Maghera.Visitors welcome today (Thursday 7th November) from 1.00pm to 9.30pm. Funeral leaving funeral home on Friday at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by neighbours, friends and members of the Fort Centre Riding for Disabled Association, Maghera.
