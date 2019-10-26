REMINDER: Clocks change tonight as winter time officially begins

Don't forget to turn back the clocks this evening.

Get ready for shorter evenings and longer nights but brighter mornings because the clocks go back one hour tonight under Daylight Saving Time.

At 2 am on Sunday morning, October 27 the clocks go back to 'winter time'.

About 70 countries participate in Daylight Saving Time. Ireland is located in the Greenwich Mean Time zone, sharing the same time as Iceland, Portugal, and some countries in northwest Africa.