Search

08 Jul 2022

'That’s the plan' - Rory McIlroy to play in Irish Open next year

'That’s the plan' - Rory McIlroy to play in Irish Open next year

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he plans on competing in the 2023 Irish Open which will be held at the K Club. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

06 Jul 2022 11:03 AM

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he plans on competing in the 2023 Irish Open which will be held at the K Club.

The world number two missed this year's tournament at Mount Juliet but he told RTE that he will "play the Irish Open next year."

The 33-year-old, who took part in the JP McManus Pro-am in Adare this week, said: "My attitude towards it is, okay I’m not playing the Irish Open but I’m still going be playing in Ireland around the same time and I’m going to try and go out there (JP McManus Pro-am) and play in front of the Irish fans.

"So they are still getting an opportunity to come out and watch me and all the others play. So that was my attitude this year. But next year I’m not going to do that four in a row stretch in June.

"So I will have a week off after the US Open most likely and then I’ll come back and play at The K Club. That’s the plan."

McIlroy shot five-under-par at the 2027 Ryder Cup course after a solid two days in Limerick and will now prepare for the Open Championship at St Andrews which starts on July 14.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media