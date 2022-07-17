IN PICTURES: Limerick defeat Kilkenny to win All-Ireland hurling final

Limerick and Kilkenny contested today's All-Ireland hurling final in Croke Park.
Limerick, who won the contest on a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26, claimed their third consecutive All-Ireland title in a thrilling final in spectacular weather.
Recap on a fantastic All-Ireland hurling final by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the action shots from the game.
Mayor Sandra Duffy and Mrs. Katrina Crilly, Principal presenting flowers to Aislinn Breslin, Judith Colvin (MEE Teachers), Marie Dunne (Resilio) and Amanda Blaha (MEE Teaching Assistant).
Seated, front from left, Deirdre Harte, Fiona Fagan and Marlene Skuce; back, from left, Elaine Devenney, Mary Doherty, Briwn Downey, Anne McGowan and Helena Downey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People