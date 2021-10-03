Search

04/10/2021

DERRY GAA: Kevin Lynch's book their place in senior hurling final with win over Banagher

Conor Kelly scored 0-3 in Kevin Lynch's win over Banagher. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Kevin Lynch's held off a stern Banagher resistance to book their place in a third successive Derry SHC Final after their 1-16 to 1-12 win at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Thomas Brady's early goal separated the teams at the break, with the Lynch's 1-5 to 0-5 ahead.

Six unanswered points in the ten minutes after half-time had Shane Elliott's side comfortably ahead.

Ciaran Lynch popped over a first Banagher score in 13 minutes before Liam Eoin Campbell's well-taken goal helped Banagher cut the gap to just two points.

The Lynch's finished strong with fine scores from John Mullan, Conor and Sean Kelly to secure a showdown with Slaughtneil in three week's time.

Full report, analysis, reaction and photos from Celtic Park in Tuesday's County Derry Post.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Jack Mullan, Paddy Kelly, Niall McNicholl; Niall Ferris (0-1), Richie Mullan (0-4, 1 '65' 3f), Thomas Brady (1-0); John Mullan (0-3), Darragh Mullan; Darragh McGilligan (0-2), Odhran McKeever, Sean Kelly (0-2); Conor Kelly (0-3), Shea McKeever (0-1), Adrian Armstrong
SUBS: Padraig O'Kane for S McKeever (45), Mark Craig for A Armstrong (50)

BANAGHER: Conor Campbell; Fiontan McGilligan, Ruairi McCloskey, Cathair McGilligan; Niall Farren (0-1), Darragh McCloskey (0-1 '65'), Mark Lynch; Oisin McCloskey, Callum O'Kane; Sean McCullagh, Tiarnán McCloskey (0-5, 3f), Ciaran Lynch (0-2); Liam Eoin Campbell (1-3, 3f), Johnny O'Dwyer, Daniel McGrellis
SUBS: Steafan McCloskey for S McCullagh (37), Shane Murphy for D McGrellis (43), Gabriel Farren for N Farren (INJ 53), Niall Biggs for S Murphy (blood sub 56, reversed 58)

