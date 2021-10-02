Search

03/10/2021

Slaughtneil cruise past Lavey to book another Derry final spot

The champions eye a ninth successive title

Slaughtneil cruise past Lavey to book another Derry final spot

Brian Cassidy takes a score during Saturday's hurling semi final at Owenbeg. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

Slaughtneil continued their quest for a ninth successive Derry SHC title with a facile 4-19 to 1-6 win over Lavey on Saturday at Owenbeg.

The Emmet's got off to the best possible start with a Brendan Rogers goal in the second minute.  He added a second as the champions went into the first water break 2-6 to 0-1 ahead.

Brian Cassidy capped a brilliant team move for Slaughtneil's third goal.  Michael McShane's side limited Lavey to shots from distance, with Ryan Mulholland, Ryan McGill and Aidan Toner registering points in the first half.

Chrissy McKaigue led the way with seven points and was constantly reminding his side not to concede frees, with their control helping them to a 3-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

Sé McGuigan added Slaughtneil's fourth goal early in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Lavey had a goal disallowed for square ball when Ciaran Hendry had a long-range ball flicked to the net.

Oisin O'Doherty denied Ryan Mulholland with a smart save, with Paul McNeill clearing the rebound to safety.

Lavey did manage a goal late on when Sam Dodds forced a Jack Shaw pass over the line, but the Emmet's were home and dry by then.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Oisin O'Doherty; Shane McGuigan, Paul McNeill; Karl McKaigue; Sean Cassidy, Conor McKenna, Meehaul McGrath; Gerald Bradley, Chrissy McKaigue (0-7); Mark McGuigan (0-2), Cormac O'Doherty (0-5f), Brendan Rogers (2-0); Jerome McGuigan (0-1), Sé McGuigan (1-1), Brian Cassidy (1-1)
SUBS: Jack Cassidy (0-1) for G Bradley (43), Michael McEldowney for M McGrath (49), Shea Cassidy (0-1) for J McGuigan (49), Proinsias Burke for Sé McGuigan (51)

YELLOW CARD: G Bradley (40)

LAVEY: Michael Taggart; Shane McGill, Brendan Laverty, Dara McPeake; Eamon McGill, Colm Dillon, Aidan Toner (0-1); Ciaran Hendry (0-1), Oran Downey, Dermot O'Neill; Ryan McGill (0-1), Sam Dodds (1-2), Liam Murphy; Ryan Farren, Ryan Mulholland (0-1)
SUBS: Danny Shaw for S McGill (HT), Jack Shaw for O Downey (40), Cormac Collins for A Toner (46) Odrán Waldron for R Farren (46), Sean Toner for E McGill (57)


YELLOW CARDS: C Hendry (28), D McPeake (34), D O'Neill (40), E McGill (45)

REF: Owen Elliott (All Saints)

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media