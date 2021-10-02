Slaughtneil cruise past Lavey to book another Derry final spot

Slaughtneil continued their quest for a ninth successive Derry SHC title with a facile 4-19 to 1-6 win over Lavey on Saturday at Owenbeg.

The Emmet's got off to the best possible start with a Brendan Rogers goal in the second minute. He added a second as the champions went into the first water break 2-6 to 0-1 ahead.

Brian Cassidy capped a brilliant team move for Slaughtneil's third goal. Michael McShane's side limited Lavey to shots from distance, with Ryan Mulholland, Ryan McGill and Aidan Toner registering points in the first half.

Chrissy McKaigue led the way with seven points and was constantly reminding his side not to concede frees, with their control helping them to a 3-10 to 0-4 interval lead.

Sé McGuigan added Slaughtneil's fourth goal early in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Lavey had a goal disallowed for square ball when Ciaran Hendry had a long-range ball flicked to the net.

Oisin O'Doherty denied Ryan Mulholland with a smart save, with Paul McNeill clearing the rebound to safety.

Lavey did manage a goal late on when Sam Dodds forced a Jack Shaw pass over the line, but the Emmet's were home and dry by then.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Oisin O'Doherty; Shane McGuigan, Paul McNeill; Karl McKaigue; Sean Cassidy, Conor McKenna, Meehaul McGrath; Gerald Bradley, Chrissy McKaigue (0-7); Mark McGuigan (0-2), Cormac O'Doherty (0-5f), Brendan Rogers (2-0); Jerome McGuigan (0-1), Sé McGuigan (1-1), Brian Cassidy (1-1)

SUBS: Jack Cassidy (0-1) for G Bradley (43), Michael McEldowney for M McGrath (49), Shea Cassidy (0-1) for J McGuigan (49), Proinsias Burke for Sé McGuigan (51)

YELLOW CARD: G Bradley (40)

LAVEY: Michael Taggart; Shane McGill, Brendan Laverty, Dara McPeake; Eamon McGill, Colm Dillon, Aidan Toner (0-1); Ciaran Hendry (0-1), Oran Downey, Dermot O'Neill; Ryan McGill (0-1), Sam Dodds (1-2), Liam Murphy; Ryan Farren, Ryan Mulholland (0-1)

SUBS: Danny Shaw for S McGill (HT), Jack Shaw for O Downey (40), Cormac Collins for A Toner (46) Odrán Waldron for R Farren (46), Sean Toner for E McGill (57)



YELLOW CARDS: C Hendry (28), D McPeake (34), D O'Neill (40), E McGill (45)

REF: Owen Elliott (All Saints)