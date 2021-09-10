Search

10/09/2021

Derry GAA: Ballinascreen bounce back to see off Coleraine

John McCloskey scored three points from midfield(Pic: Brendan McTaggart)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ballinascreen bounced back from defeat to Slaughtneil with a comfortable home win against Coleraine on Wednesday night.

LEADON TIMBERFRAME SHC ROUND 2

Ballinascreen 0-19
Coleraine 0-4

It sets up Sunday's clash with Banagher at Owenbeg as a likely battle for second spot.

Banagher's game with Slaughtneil was abandoned due to floodlight failure and Derry CCC will discuss the outcome of the game.

If Ballinascreen and Slaughtneil (who play Coleraine) win, it will finalise the group regardless of the unplayed game.

Reece McSorley dropped off to play as a sweeper for 'Screen, with Niall Holly sitting in a similar role at the other end which made for a defensive opening to the game.

Three John McCloskey points gave 'Screen some daylight ahead of the half-time, with them 0-10 to 0-2 ahead.

The visitors struggled for scores, with Sean Leo McGoldrick mustering two points late on.

Noel Rafferty and Cormac Gough had half chances for goals, but their shots went over the bar.

BALLINASCREEN: Marty Mulgrew, Philly McGlade, Eoghan Gilmore, Caoilte McAlinden, Charlie Gilmore, Ruairi McWilliams, Aodhan O'Hagan, Paul Cleary (0-3, 1f), John McCloskey (0-3), Anton Scullion (0-3), Ciaran McBride (0-4), Ciaran Doyle (0-1), Reece McSorley, Ryan Scullion (0-2, 1f), Noel Rafferty (0-2)
SUBS: Cormac Gough (0-1), James O'Connor, Aidan McGuigan, Emmett Donnelly, Oran Cleary

COLERAINE: Leo Passmore; Conor Boyle, Lorcan McMullen, Ruairi Mooney; Niall Holly, Ciaran Lagan, Paddy Mullan; Thomas Magee, Kosta Papachristopolous; Ciaran Lenahan, Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-4, 2f), Adam Kerr; Franz Hoeritzauer, Dara Mooney, Anton Rafferty

SUB: Fionn McEwan

