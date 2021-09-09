Search

10/09/2021

Derry GAA: Kevin Lynch's pull clear against Swatragh in the senior hurling championship

Richie Mullan scored 0-8 for the winners

Derry GAA: Kevin Lynch's pull clear against Swatragh in the senior hurling championship

Cathal Quinn scored Swartragh's goal. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

A late burst saw Kevin Lynch's pull clear of Swatragh on Wednesday night at Celtic Park to make it two wins from two.

LEADON TIMERFRAME SHC ROUND 2

Kevin Lynch's 1-22
Swatragh 1-15

Richie (2) and John Mullan had Shane Elliott's side three points ahead, but they conceded a soft goal when Cathal Quinn's shot evaded everyone to end up in the net, putting the 'Swa 1-2 to 0-4 ahead after 12 minutes.

Swatragh have enjoyed a level of consistency this season, but after a Cahal Murray point it was the Lynch's who took control.

Richie Mullan and Shea McKeever added points before a Tiarnán McHugh shot to the top corner opened up a 1-11 to 1-7 lead, a lead they extended to five points by half-time.

Fintan McGurk, Sean Martin and Sean Francis Quinn added points in an even third quarter that saw Swatragh edge their way back to within three points, with substitute Declan Quinn chipping in with scores.

Late scores from Adrian Armstrong, Darragh McGilligan and substitute Padraig O'Kane saw the Lynch's home and dry.

They were without injured duo Sean Kelly and Eoghan Cassidy and will now take on Na Magha in the final game on Sunday, with Swatragh set for a showdown with Lavey.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Niall McNicholl, Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall Ferris, Richie Mullan (0-8, 6f, 2 '65'), Thomas Brady; John Mullan (0-3), Darragh Mullan; Shea McKeever (0-1), Odhran McKeever (0-1), Darragh McGilligan (0-2); Tiarnán McHugh (1-0), Conor Kelly (0-3), Adrian Armstrong (0-2)
SUB: Padraig O'Kane (0-2)

SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin, Cathal Quinn (1-2, 1-0f, 1 '65'), Patrick Turner; Tiarnán Walsh, Martin Quinn; Sean Martin Quinn (0-5, 4f), Michael McCormack, Fintan McGurk (0-2); Sean Francis Quinn (0-2), Tommy McCloy, Cahal Murray (0-2)
SUBS: Malachaí Ó hAgáin, Declan Quinn (0-2f), Kevin McAllister

Derry CCC to make decision on abandoned hurling championship game

The group stages are set to be completed this weekend

Kevin Lynch's sink Lavey in dramatic finale

Kelly brothers hit stoppage time points

First half goals pave the way for Swatragh win at home to Na Magha

Cahal Murray scored 1-3 on his senior championship debut

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media