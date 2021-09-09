Derry GAA: Kevin Lynch's pull clear against Swatragh in the senior hurling championship

A late burst saw Kevin Lynch's pull clear of Swatragh on Wednesday night at Celtic Park to make it two wins from two.

LEADON TIMERFRAME SHC ROUND 2

Kevin Lynch's 1-22

Swatragh 1-15

Richie (2) and John Mullan had Shane Elliott's side three points ahead, but they conceded a soft goal when Cathal Quinn's shot evaded everyone to end up in the net, putting the 'Swa 1-2 to 0-4 ahead after 12 minutes.

Swatragh have enjoyed a level of consistency this season, but after a Cahal Murray point it was the Lynch's who took control.

Richie Mullan and Shea McKeever added points before a Tiarnán McHugh shot to the top corner opened up a 1-11 to 1-7 lead, a lead they extended to five points by half-time.

Fintan McGurk, Sean Martin and Sean Francis Quinn added points in an even third quarter that saw Swatragh edge their way back to within three points, with substitute Declan Quinn chipping in with scores.

Late scores from Adrian Armstrong, Darragh McGilligan and substitute Padraig O'Kane saw the Lynch's home and dry.

They were without injured duo Sean Kelly and Eoghan Cassidy and will now take on Na Magha in the final game on Sunday, with Swatragh set for a showdown with Lavey.

KEVIN LYNCH'S: Niall McGonagle; Niall McNicholl, Paddy Kelly, Jack Mullan; Niall Ferris, Richie Mullan (0-8, 6f, 2 '65'), Thomas Brady; John Mullan (0-3), Darragh Mullan; Shea McKeever (0-1), Odhran McKeever (0-1), Darragh McGilligan (0-2); Tiarnán McHugh (1-0), Conor Kelly (0-3), Adrian Armstrong (0-2)

SUB: Padraig O'Kane (0-2)

SWATRAGH: Conor O'Kane; Niall O'Doherty, Cathal McQuillan, Mark Cassidy; Eugene McGuckin, Cathal Quinn (1-2, 1-0f, 1 '65'), Patrick Turner; Tiarnán Walsh, Martin Quinn; Sean Martin Quinn (0-5, 4f), Michael McCormack, Fintan McGurk (0-2); Sean Francis Quinn (0-2), Tommy McCloy, Cahal Murray (0-2)

SUBS: Malachaí Ó hAgáin, Declan Quinn (0-2f), Kevin McAllister