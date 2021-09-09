Search

Derry CCC to make decision on abandoned hurling championship game

The group stages are set to be completed this weekend

Michael McMullan

sport@derrypost.com

Derry CCC will meet next Tuesday to discuss Wednesday's abandoned senior hurling championship game between Slaughtneil and Banagher, it has been confirmed.

Jerome McGuigan's tally of 1-3 had Michael McShane's team 1-10 to 0-6 ahead before the game was abandoned at half-time due to floodlight failure at Fr McNally Park.

Reports circulated after the game that Slaughtneil were awarded the points for the clash, but Derry CCC have confirmed to the County Derry Post that a decision will be made at their next meeting on Tuesday night.


The SHC Tables after Wednesday night's games.

The Derry senior championship is played in a group format, with the two teams in each section playing off (first v second place) in the senior semi-finals.

The bottom two teams will play off (third v fourth place).  The losers will play in the junior final, with the winners joining the losing senior semi-finalists in the intermediate semi-finals.

Round 3 of the the hurling group stages are set for Sunday.  Ballinascreen will face Banagher, with Slaughtneil up against a Coleraine team in search of their first win. 

Should Slaughtneil and Ballinascreen both win, the abandoned game would not need to be refixed.  All four clubs will be involved in Round 2 of the SFC on the weekend of 16-19 September and Round 3 the following weekend, before the next round of the hurling championship takes place on the weekend of October 2-4.

