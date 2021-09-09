Lavey return to winning ways against Na Magha in the Derry SHC

Ryan McGill scored 0-5 for Lavey. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
Goals from Ryan Farren and Ryan Mulholland helped Lavey to victory over Na Magha at Owenbeg on Wednesday night.
LEADON TIMERFRAME SHC ROUND 2
Lavey 2-18
Na Magha 1-15
The win sets Johnny McGarvey's side up for Sunday's clash with Swatragh. If Kevin Lynch's avoid defeat against Na Magha, a draw would see Lavey qualify as runners up by virtue of score difference.
Lavey were without Fintan Bradley and a hamstring is likely to keep him out of Sunday's clash, as the Erin's Own face into crunch knock-out games in both codes.
Deaglan Foley made a return from injury, but it wasn't enough for Na Magha to pick up a first win.
LAVEY: Michael Taggart; Colm Dillon (0-1), Dominic Duggan, Brendan Laverty (0-1); Ciaran Hendry (0-6, 3f), Eamon McGill, Shane McGill; Oran Downey, Dermot O'Neill (0-1); Ryan McGill (0-5), Sam Dodds (0-1), Aidan Toner (0-3); Ryan Mulholland (1-4), Ryan Farren (1-4), Jack Shaw (0-1)
SUBS: Danny Shaw, Cormac Collins, Liam Murphy (0-1), Odrán Waldron, Eoin Mulholland
NA MAGHA: Barry Robinson; Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels; Conor McGoran, Oisín Glass, Brendan Quigley (0-1), Tomás Lally; Pádhraig Nelis (0-1), Bliadhan Glass (0-1); Tommy Gallagher, Tim Rankin (0-1), Mark McCloskey (0-1), Keelan Doherty (1-0), Ruaidhrí McLaughlin (0-5), Deaglán Foley (0-5)
SUBS: Aaron Campbell, Oisín O'Kane, Conor Shiels
