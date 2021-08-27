Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Derry face Offaly in All-Ireland semi-final

Antrim and Laois await the winners

Derry minor camogs take on Offaly on Saturday in Clones. (Pic: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile)

Derry minor camogs will take on Offaly in Saturday's All-Ireland B championship semi-final in Clones (2.00)

The Oakleafers, managed by a trio of Paddy Downey, Niamh Doyle and Janette McDaid, started their group with a 5-26 to 2-3 win at home to Westmeath.

They lost to Antrim (5-15 to 0-11) last weekend in Loughgiel and finished as runners up.

It puts Derry into a tough clash with Offaly who topped their section with wins over Laois (3-11 to 3-10), Kildare (5-13 to 0-7) and Carlow (6-17 to 1-15).

Derry won the 2020 Ulster championship, but the All-Ireland series was never played due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Rachel Downey, Laoise McErlean, Aoife Doyle, Amy Lennon, Leah Lennon, Hannah and Shannon Scullion are underage again this season.

Antrim take on Laois on Sunday in the other semi-final, with the final scheduled for Sunday, September 5.

Derry minor camogie squad: Niamh Boyle, Sarah Canning, Eimhear Doherty, Leah Donaghy, Doireann Donnelly, Rachel Downey, Aoife Doyle, Emily Cullen, Cara Kealey, Caoimhe Kearney, Amy Lennon, Leah Lennon, Eimhear Maguire, Maria McCloskey, Anna McDaid, Laoise McErlean, Amy McKenna, Therese McIlvar, Molly McKeagney, Blathnaid McLaughlin, Anna Rafferty, Shannon Scullion, Hannah Scullion, Una Rafferty, Sinead McGuigan and Shannon O'Neill.

