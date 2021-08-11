The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

After a week of action from Derry county teams and the local club scene, here is our team of the week (ending Sunday, August 8)
1 – Antóin McMullan (Slaughtneil senior) – After his vital save to deny Lorcan McMullan against Coleraine, he made two further saves against Magherafelt, including a Conor Kearns penalty.
2 – Marcus Ó Mianáin (Craigbane U16) – He was a great kick-out target as Craigbane beat St Patrick's in the U16 final and later went back to pick up Cormac Óg McCloskey.
3 – Cormac Hasson (St Patrick's U16) – He may have been on the losing team, but Hasson battled hard in the face of Craigbane's onslaught, making a handful of interceptions and a fine block.
4 – Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin (Derry senior camogie) – She may be on of the young guns, but the Slaughtneil defender had a strong game in Derry's defence against Tipperary.
5 – Paddy O'Kane (Dungiven senior) – Derry's All-Ireland minor winning midfielder has slotted back into club action and his two points helped them to a match winning position.
6 – Ciaran McFaul (Glen senior) – Much of Glen's attacking threat came from their half-back department and McFaul was at the hub of it.
7 – Ryan Mulholland (Lavey senior) – After notching two points from wing-forward for the club's hurlers, Mulholland put in a similar performance with two points in football action.
8 – Kate Higgins (Derry minor football) – Derry were in a tight corner at the first water break against Fermanagh and Higgins' fisted goal helped them back into the game.
9 – Emmett McGuckin (Magherafelt senior) – The Rossa were on the wrong end of a defeat to Slaughtneil, but McGuckin's four points from midfield was their main source of joy.
10 – Enda Downey (Lavey senior) – He landed 0-7 against Coleraine from his spot at centre-forward. His powerful run and score with his right foot was a gem.
11 – Tiarnán McHugh- (Drumsurn senior) – All but a point of his 1-8 against Glenullin came from play, including the goal that killed off the 'Glen comeback.
12 – Stephen Bradley (Greenlough senior) – For the second week in a row, Bradley has been a pivotal part of Greenlough's two draws. His late free gave them a draw against the 'Vale.
13 - Orla McGeogh - (Derry minor) – Derry minor ladies won the Ulster final and McGeogh's 2-3 was central to their fightback.
14 – Orlagh O'Kane- (Derry minor football) – When Derry minors were struggling early on, O'Kane gave them a focal point and landed seven points in all.
15 – Dervla O'Kane (Derry senior camogie) - The Swatragh player was a dangerous inside forward that Tipperary couldn't get to grips with as Derry's win topped their group.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.