11/08/2021

The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

The key players from a week of GAA action

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

After a week of action from Derry county teams and the local club scene, here is our team of the week (ending Sunday, August 8)

1 – Antóin McMullan (Slaughtneil senior) – After his vital save to deny Lorcan McMullan against Coleraine, he made two further saves against Magherafelt, including a Conor Kearns penalty.

2 – Marcus Ó Mianáin (Craigbane U16) – He was a great kick-out target as Craigbane beat St Patrick's in the U16 final and later went back to pick up Cormac Óg McCloskey.

3 – Cormac Hasson (St Patrick's U16) – He may have been on the losing team, but Hasson battled hard in the face of Craigbane's onslaught, making a handful of interceptions and a fine block.

4 – Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin (Derry senior camogie) – She may be on of the young guns, but the Slaughtneil defender had a strong game in Derry's defence against Tipperary.

5 – Paddy O'Kane (Dungiven senior) – Derry's All-Ireland minor winning midfielder has slotted back into club action and his two points helped them to a match winning position.

6 – Ciaran McFaul (Glen senior) – Much of Glen's attacking threat came from their half-back department and McFaul was at the hub of it.

7 – Ryan Mulholland (Lavey senior) – After notching two points from wing-forward for the club's hurlers, Mulholland put in a similar performance with two points in football action.

8 – Kate Higgins (Derry minor football) – Derry were in a tight corner at the first water break against Fermanagh and Higgins' fisted goal helped them back into the game.

9 – Emmett McGuckin (Magherafelt senior) – The Rossa were on the wrong end of a defeat to Slaughtneil, but McGuckin's four points from midfield was their main source of joy.

10 – Enda Downey (Lavey senior) – He landed 0-7 against Coleraine from his spot at centre-forward. His powerful run and score with his right foot was a gem.

11 – Tiarnán McHugh- (Drumsurn senior) – All but a point of his 1-8 against Glenullin came from play, including the goal that killed off the 'Glen comeback.

12 – Stephen Bradley (Greenlough senior) – For the second week in a row, Bradley has been a pivotal part of Greenlough's two draws. His late free gave them a draw against the 'Vale.

13 - Orla McGeogh - (Derry minor) – Derry minor ladies won the Ulster final and McGeogh's 2-3 was central to their fightback. 

14 – Orlagh O'Kane- (Derry minor football) – When Derry minors were struggling early on, O'Kane gave them a focal point and landed seven points in all.

15 – Dervla O'Kane (Derry senior camogie) - The Swatragh player was a dangerous inside forward that Tipperary couldn't get to grips with as Derry's win topped their group.

