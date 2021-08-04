The County Derry Post/Derry Now GAA team of the week

After a week of action from Derry county teams and the local club scene, here is our team of the week.
1 - Peter McKinney (Kilrea senior) - Kilrea ended Drumsurn's unbeaten run and McKinney made a brilliant save to deny Tiarnán McHugh
2 - Sara Casey (Derry U16) - She lined out with number 15, but played an excellent role at the heart of Derry's defence
3 - Gavin Donnelly (Desertmartin senior) - Cormac Quigley has scored nine goals this season, but he got no change out of Donnelly.
4 - Patrick McGurk (Derry minor) - The skipper was excellent against Armagh star player Aaron O'Neill and got Derry on the attack.
5 - Lee Brady (Bellaghy senior) - On his senior debut for Bellaghy, Brady was a vital link from defence, scored a point and was involved in the move leading to the Tones' penalty.
6 - Kevin Johnson (Dungiven senior) - On his first start for Dungiven in three years, he capped off a fine performance with a goal.
7 - Tori Donnelly (Derry U16) - Tori was a great link from defence to attack for Derry Ladies and got a fine first-half point.
8 - James Sargent (Lavey U15) - Had a fine game in Lavey's engine-room during their championship win over Magherafelt.
9 - Aine McAllister (Derry senior) - The Derry camogie skipper scored nine points in an all-action performance against Kerry.
10 - Gary Keane - (Ballerin senior) - The top scorer in the Derry club scene keeps hammering up the scores and he bagged 0-9 against Ballerin.
11 - John Boyle - (Ballinascreen U15) - 'Screen were convincing winners over Glen and Boyle was the fulcrum of their attack.
12 - Lachlan Murray - (Desertmartin senior) - On his senior club debut, he scored 0-7 against fellow challengers Limavady.
13 - Aine McAlister - (Derry U16) - With 3-3 to her name, McAllister was the scoring weapon as Derry Ladies overcame Fermanagh.
14 - Aoife Shaw - (Derry senior) - Derry camogs were winners in their championship clash in Kerry and Aoife scored 1-2.
15 - Brid Peoples - (Claudy senior) - On top of her scoring exploits for the minors, he scored 2-5 for the seniors against neighbours Craigbane.
More News
John Dunn MBE and the crew aboard the SS Explorer in 1970. The ship was among the first in the world with an onboard computer.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.