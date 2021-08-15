Bellaghy see off Magherafelt to retain second spot

Bellaghy extended their winning run to four games with victory over Magherafelt at Páirc Seán de Brún on Sunday afternoon.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Bellaghy 1-14

Magherafelt 1-11

The visitors opened with points from Cormac Murphy and Shane Heavron and after Bellaghy drew level with Declan Brown and the league's top scorer Damon Gallagher on target.

Magherafelt had an 11th minute goal chance snuffed out, with Heavron still managing a point to put Adrian Cush's men back in front.

Gallagher put the Tones back into the lead before they scored their goal midway through the half, with Conleth McShane finishing to the net after a trademark run through the centre.

Murphy thumped over a great score as Magherafelt replied, but it was cancelled out when Eoghan Brown played Paul Cassidy in for a score.

With 10 minutes to half-time and trailing by four points, the visitors hit back with their goal. After giving a pass to Shane Heavron, defender Conor McCluskey took the return before finishing low to the net for his second goal in three games.

The home side bounced back with points from Paul and Declan Cassidy, working them into a 1-7 to 1-5 interval lead.

McShane and Heavron exchanged points at the start of the second half. Bellaghy were always able to keep themselves at a safe distance in a tight second-half and without conceding a goal, the win was always in their grasp.

Magherafelt lost Fergal Duffin to a black card for a foul on Declan Brown. Bellaghy took full advantage and edged themselves into a four-point lead, 1-13 to 1-9 thanks to Declan Cassidy and ever accurate Gallagher.

Cormac Murphy notched his fourth point from play late on, but it was Bellaghy who ran out deserving winners.

BELLAGHY: Daire McErlean; Dean Martin, Kealan Friel, James Diamond; Karl McCallion, Conan Milne, Declan Brown (0-1); Conleth McShane (1-1), Chrissy Downey; Declan Cassidy (0-2), Eoghan Brown (0-1), Oisin McErlean; Ruairi McElwee, Damon Gallagher (0-7, 5f), Paul Cassidy (0-2)

SUBS: Charlie Diamond, Lorcan Spier, Chris McAfee

MAGHERAFELT: Odhran Lynch; Aidan McCluskey; Giuseppe Lupari, Conor McCluskey (1-0); Conor Kearns (0-1), Fergal Duffin, Michael McEvoy; Emmett McGuckin (0-1), Jared Monaghan; Shane Heavron (0-5, 2f), Cormac Murphy (0-4), Sean Óg Monaghan; Antone McElhone, Niall Higgins, Ryan Ferris

SUBS: Paddy McLarnon, Simon McErlain, John Young, Matthew Higgins, Johnny McErlain