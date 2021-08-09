09/08/2021

Bradley and Cassidy goals pave the way to victory for Slaughtneil

Antóin McMullan denied Rossa from a late penalty

Christopher Bradley scored his first goal of the season at Rossa Park. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Goals from Brian Cassidy and Christopher Bradley helped Slaughtneil to victory in a lacklustre affair on Sunday afternoon at Rossa Park.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1A

Slaughtneil 2-13
Magherafelt 0-9
Padraig Cassidy, one of four changes from the win over Coleraine, made his first start of the season and Shane McGuigan notched two early Slaughtneil points. By the water break Emmett McGuckin (2), Anton McElhone and Conor Kearns had the home side in the lead, 0-4 to 0-3.

The second quarter belonged to Slaughtneil, beginning with a Brian Cassidy goal, his first of the season. As the interval approached, Christopher Bradley found the net – also his first of the season - and the visitors led 2-6 to 0-5.

McGuigan and Ronan Bradley hit early second half points as Slaughtneil took over. The home side did have a goal chance, but Conor Kearns' penalty was saved by Antóin McMullan

The Emmet's face Lavey this weekend, who are one win away from the league title, followed by a game with another of their championship group, Swatragh, in the final league outing.

Magherafelt finish the league with games against Coleraine and Bellaghy.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Antóin McMullan; Peadar Kearney, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Keelan Feeney, Paul McNeill (0-1), Seán Ó Caiside; Sean Cassidy, Padraig Cassidy (0-1); Brendan McEldowney, Christopher Bradley (1-2), Meehaul McGrath; Brian Cassidy (1-1), Shane McGuigan (0-6), Ronan Bradley (0-2)
SUBS: Fionnbharr McGuigan, Peter McCullagh, Francis McEldowney

MAGHERAFELT: Odhran Lynch; Simon McErlain, Giuseppe Lupari, Johnny McErlain; Conor McCluskey; Fergal Duffin, Michael McEvoy; Emmett McGuckin (0-4, 1f), Jack Barton; Paddy McLarnon, John Young, Dan Higgins; Antone McElhone (0-1), Niall Higgins (0-2, 1f), Conor Kearns (0-1)
SUBS: Matthew Higgins, Stephen Lagan (0-1), Lewis Davey, Eoin McEvoy, Eoin Hawe

Glen comfortable in six-point win over Swatragh

Sean Kearney scored two late goals for the visitors

