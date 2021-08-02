Search our Archive

Glenullin hit late point to earn draw with Steelstown

Dermot O'Kane saved the home side with late strike

Second half penalty turns Dr Kerlin Cup tie in Glenullin's favour

Dermot O'Kane earned a draw for Glenullin against Steelstown. (Pic: Mary K Burke)

Michael McMullan

A point from Dermot O'Kane saw Glenullin grab a share of the spoils at home to Steelstown on Sunday afternoon.

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B

Steelstown 0-13
Glenullin 0-13
In a repeat of last year's championship clash, won handsomely by the Brian Ógs, both teams went at the game with play flowing from end to end with a draw a fair result.

It was a tale of the two E Bradleys. Eoghan, at centre forward for Steelstown, was involved in much of their play, with Eoin the focal point of Glenullin's attack.

The visitors led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break and the game continued with a tit for tat nature throughout. As the game went on, Chrissy Dempsey began to ask questions of Steelstown with his running, helped by Donal and John O'Kane supporting from defence.

In the absence of Ben McCarron, Hugh McGrath's men had a spread of scorers throughout their team and going into the closing stages, they led by a point.

There was time for one final moment and substitute Dermot O'Kane, from a tight angle and not favouring a right-footed kicker, squeezed his shot between the posts to tie the game.

GLENULLIN: Sean McKinney; Daniel McCamphill, Eunan O'Kane, Conor Rafferty; Donal O'Kane (0-1), Mark O'Kane, John O'Kane; Traglach Bradley (0-1), Ronan Close (0-2); Chrissy Dempsey (0-2), Niall O'Kane, Michael Óg McKeown; Fearghal Close (0-1), Eoin Bradley (0-5), Conor Kearney
SUB: Dermot O'Kane (0-1)

STEELSTOWN: Martin Dunne; Oran Fox (0-1), Kevin Lindsay, Ryan McCloskey; Diarmuid Baker, Jason McAleer, Ruairi McShane; Oran McMenamin (0-2), Ryan Devine (0-1); Gareth Logue, Eoghan Bradley (0-2), Rory Maguire (0-2); Mark Foley (0-3, 2f), John Boyle (0-1), Morgan Murray (0-1f)

