Back to back wins for classy Derry camogs

erry put Kerry to the sword in the second half of this All-Ireland clash on Saturday afternoon.

ALL-IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2

Derry 2-17

Kerry 0-9

Derry's win on Saturday assures them a Quarter-Final spot with only winless Tipperary to play at home, while Kerry now face an all or nothing meeting with Laois this coming Saturday after Laois beat Tipperary 3-11 to 1-12.

Derry were slicker and quicker from the very outset but to Kerry's credit they were still in the contest until the 42nd minute when Aoife Shaw and Sinead Mellon combined and allied to some poor Kerry defending that allowed Dervla O'Kane to finish to the Kerry net.

Then Megan Kerr added a quick point and Derry suddenly found themselves 2-10 to 0-7 in front at the second half water break and they drove on in the final quarter to outscore Kerry 0-7 to 0-2 to collect maximum points.

Kerry were fortunate not to concede a goal from the throw in as Derry launched an attack that saw Therese Mellon being upended in the square by a combination of Elaine Ryall and Aoife Fitzgerald. Louise Dougan stepped up to take the penalty for Derry but her shot was brilliantly saved by Aoife Fitzgerald in the Kerry goal.

But Derry were soon in front as captain and player of the match Aine McAllister converted a free and she went on to punish Kerry with a personal haul of nine points.

Kerry leveled from a superb Patrice Diggin point and young Katie Lynch gave Kerry the lead with a fine point in the seventh minute but it was short lived. Derry were gifted a goal when a ball batted out by keeper Aoife Fitzgerald was not cleared and Aoife Shaw did not require a second invitation as she struck the ball to the Kerry net.

Derry were now in control as Kerry dropped wing forward Rachel McCarthy back as sweeper and this played into Derry's hands, as Kerry resorted to pumping the ball long and Aoife Cassidy and her fellow defenders just returned the sliotar with interest.

This was always going to be a difficult ask for Kerry in only their second year in the intermediate grade and drawing from only two clubs while Derry had the Slaughtneil girls having played in All-Ireland senior club final, the difference in class began to tell.

Derry added three points before the water break from Sinead Mellon, Aoife Shaw and the outstanding Sionnain Graham, while Kerry's sole reply was a Jackie Horgan free as Derry led 1-4 to 0-3.

Four unanswered Derry points after the water break from Aine McAllister (three frees) and a Graham effort from play had Derry 1-8 to 0-3 clear by the 25th minute.

Then when Kerry manager Ian Brick moved Niamh Leen to centre back, Patrice Diggin to midfield and Katie Lynch to the forty suddenly Kerry enjoyed a purple patch with three unanswered points from Patrice, Katie Lynch and Jackie Horgan and though Derry looked comfortable at halftime leading 1-9 to 0-6, Kerry had given some hope that they could rattle the Oaks.

Jackie Horgan reduced the deficit to five within a minute of the restart but then Patrice Diggin drilled a free wide, then a Kerry turnover and another wide which could have had Kerry within touching distance but it wasn’t to be as Dervla O’Kane stroked home that 42nd minute goal and Megan Kerr added point to leave Derry 2-10 to 0-7 in front.

Kerry were overrun in the final quarter as the experienced Derry side never let up and added seven points with Aine McAllister adding 0-5 including two from play and Louise Dougan added another while Aoife Shaw had the final say for Derry. Interestingly six of the Derry points were scored in the final six minutes as Kerry a tired badly and their only final quarter scores came from a Jackie Horgan free and a Laura Collins point from play.

DERRY: Niamh Gribben; Cliodhna Ní Mhianáin, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Roisin Cassidy; Caoimhe Glass, Louise Dougan (0-1) , Orla McGuigan; Aine McAllister (0-9, 7f) Megan Kerr (0-1); Sinead Mellon (0-1), Shannon Graham (0-2), Maria Rafferty; Therese Mellon (0-1), Aoife Shaw (1-2), Dervla O’Kane (1-0)

SUBS: Aine McGill for M Rafferty (36), Sinead McGill for C Ní Mhianáin (50), Claire Gunning for S Mellon (50), Nicole Nugent for C Glass (53), Leah McBride for D O'Kane (56)

KERRY: Aoife Fitzgerald; Elaine Ryall, Niamh Leen, Michelle Costello; Sara Murphy, Patrice Diggin (0-2f), Áine O'Connor; Aoife Behan, Kate Lynch (0-2); Ann Marie Leen, Laura Collins (0-1), Rachel McCarthy; Amy O’Sullivan , Jackie Horgan (0-4 frees) , Caoimhe Spillane

SUBS: Jessica Fitzell for A Behan (HT), Norette Casey for C Spillane (INJ 40), Edel Slattery for A O'Sullivan (50), Bríd Horan for L Collins (56), Stacey Leahy for Á O'Connor (56)

REF: Aaron Hoey (Clare)