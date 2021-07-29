Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Slaughtneil hurlers notch their second win of the season

Na Magha led the champions after 26 minutes

Slaughtneil hurlers notch their second win of the season

Seán Ó Caiside scored Slaughtneil's first goal against Na Magha. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Email:

sport@derrypost.com

​H&A SENIOR HURLING LEAGUE

Slaughtneil 2-31
Na Magha 1-11
Second half goals from Seán Ó Caiside and Peter McCullagh helped Slaughtneil to their second victory of the season away to Na Magha on Wednesday night.

The home side, with Tim Rankin their chief scorer, had the breeze at their back and led by a point after 26 minutes thanks to a goal from former Slaughtneil player Bliadhan Glass.

By the interval, the visitors were 0-13 to 1-7 ahead and had threatened for goals during the first-half. Fintan McGrath, Prionsias Burke, former skipper Gareth O'Kane and newcomer Peter McCullagh were among the Slaughtneil scorers.

Five minutes into the second half, the Slaughtneil pressure told when Seán Ó Caiside scored the game's first goal with a stroke of luck attached to it.

As the game wore on, Slaughtneil took control of proceedings and Peter McCullagh's goal – his first at senior level – capped off a comfortable away win.

SLAUGHTNEIL: Francis McEldowney; Morgan McEldowney (0-1), Peadar Kearney, John Mellon; Seán O Caiside (1-0), Paul McNeill, Conor McKenna (0-1); Paddy Convery (0-2), Liam Cassidy (0-1); Proinsias Burke (0-8, 6f), Gareth O'Kane (0-4), Michael McEldowney (0-4); Fintan McGrath (0-4), Jack Cassidy (0-1), Peter McCullagh (1-3)
SUBS: Sean O'Doherty (0-1), Sean Thomas McErlain (0-1), Daniel McCartney, Sean McCloskey

NA MAGHA: Oisin Duddy; Adam Rankin, Diarmuid Shiels, Eoin McCloskey; Fearghal Mac an Déanaigh, Breandan Quigley, Oisin O'Kane; Mark McCloskey (0-1), Tim Rankin (0-6, 3f); Oisin Glass, Bliadhan Glass (1-0), Connor Shiels; Tom Martin (0-1), Keelan Doherty (0-2), Ruaidhrí McCloskey (0-1)
SUBS: Conor McGoran, James Friel, Daniel Doherty

Coleraine edge out Slaughtneil

Ballinascreen maintain winning start

Lavey hurlers go top with third successive win

Swatragh overturn neigbours Slaughtneil

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie