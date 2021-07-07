Derry minors off to winning start

Derry minors off to winning start

Selector Ryan O'Neill gives advice to the squad.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry minor hurlers got their season off to a winning start to the Celtic Challenge with a comfortable win over Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday afternoon.

The management team used the entire panel as they prepare for their semi-final with Antrim this Saturday (2.00) at Belfast's Davitt Park.

On the other side of the draw, Sligo – winners over Mayo – will face Wicklow.

The Oakleafers won the title in 2018 and 2019, with last year's competition called off due to Covid-19.

DERRY PANEL: Padraig Kelly; Eoin Scullion, Darragh Young, Odhran McAteer; Aimon Duffin, James Friel, Andy McBride, Joe McKenna, Ronán McNamee; Segdáe Melaugh, Ruairi Ó Mianáin (Capt.), Conan Bradley; Conor Murtagh, Eamon Cassidy, Paddy Reid, Odhran McElhinney, Oisin O'Kane, Jack Dunne, Martin McKenna, Caolan Fullerton, Charlie Curley, Ronan Hickey, Eunan Boylan, Ruairi Mellon, Ronan McCloy, Ruairi Crossan, Oisin McNicholl, Odhran Murphy, Plunkett Roarty, Shea McLaughlin 

No minor matter: When Derry were challenging on the national hurling stage

Derry won back to back Ulster minor titles in the nineties

Derry minor hurlers ran Cork close in the 1990 All-Ireland minor semi-final. With the Ulster title tucked away again, the following year, it was back to Croke Park where they pushed Kilkenny close. Michael McMullan spoke to some of those involved...

