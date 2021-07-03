Glen hold on for victory at Rossa Park

H&A MECHANICAL SERVICES DIVISION 1B



Glen 2-8

Magherafelt 0-13

A second-half goal from Paul Gunning put Glen on their way to victory at Rossa Park where the home side fought their way back into the game without being able to level matters late on.

Alex Doherty returned to the Glen starting line-up and saw an early effort go narrowly wide. Paul Gunning converted a free to grab the first score of the game. Gunning and Danny Tallon hit further points before the home side got on the scoreboard with two Conor Kearns points

Just before the water break, a well-worked move then led to Danny Tallon blasting to the Magherafelt net. Glen were dominating throughout the pitch and further points from dangerous inside duo Tallon and Gunning left the visitors 1-7 to 0-5 ahead at the break, with Danny Heavron and Kearns on target for the Rossa.

Magherafelt upped their game in the second period and steadily reduced the deficit with a series of points, including a first senior league point for Johnny McErlain and Sean Óg Monaghan adding a score.

Glen again put distance between the teams when a Stevie O’Hara effort came off the crossbar and Paul Gunning was on hand to kick his fourth league goal of the season.

Gunning converted another point before Magherafelt pressed for the remainder of the game. Debutante Caolin Coyle hit four points, with Kearns and Jared Monaghan also converting.

Glen missed a series of opportunities to put daylight between the teams but held on for the win.

GLEN: Callum Mullan-Young; Caolán Bradley, Ryan Dougan, Oisin Hegarty; Tiernan Higgins, Connor Carville, Tiarnan Flanagan; Declan McCusker, Conor McDevitt; Tiernan McCusker, Alex Doherty, Conor Convery; Paul Gunning (1-5, 3f), Danny Tallon (1-3, 1f, 1 45), Stevie O’Hara

SUBS: Paddy Mullan, Ryan Winton.

MAGHERAFELT: Conor McLarnon; Paul O'Kane, Darren O'Neill, Giuseppe Lupari; Fergal Duffin, Simon McErlain, Johnny McErlain (0-1); Jared Monaghan (0-2), Jack Barton; Caolin Coyle (0-4, 2f), Danny Heavron (0-1), Shea McGuckin; Antone McElhone, Cormac Murphy, Conor Kearns (0-4, 1f)

SUBS: John Young, Sean Óg Monaghan (0-1), Padraig Kielt, Eoghan Hawe, Stephen Lagan