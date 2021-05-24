Murray kicks Desertmartin on their way to minor title

DERRY B2 MINOR FINAL 2020

Desertmartin 1-15 Ballinascreen 1-6

Eight points from Derry minor player Lachlan Murray shot Desertmartin to glory against neighbours Ballinascreen on Saturday in Loup.

It was the long-awaited 2020 final, put on hold due to Covid-19 lockdown. It was well worth the wait for Desertmartin, a team that stuck together, all the way since their U12 days, reaped the benefits of the club's continued focus on their underage structures.

It was a physical encounter and in the end Desertmartin played better football and ran out deserving winners.

Five of the starting team have little time to bask in the glory, as they prepare for Friday's U16 final, also from 2020, against St Trea's and St John's.

DESERTMARTIN: Ben O'Connor; Dylan Ormsby, Simon Matterson, Sean Kelly; Martin Mackle, Connor Shiels, Ryan McEldowney (0-2); Michael Bradley, Oran O'Kane; Lachlan Murray (0-8, 5f), Ryan McElhennon (0-1), Conor Murtagh (0-2); Gerard Fullen, Ryan Henry (1-1), Fearghal Bradley (0-1)

SUBS: Rory O'Hagan, Chrissy McCool, Nathan Donnelly, Ryan Mitchell, Patrick Higgins, Shea O’Connor, Ruairi Moran, Jamie Kelly

BALLINASCREEN: Caolan Groogan; Mark McGeehan, Enda McKee, Andrew McBride; Victor Mura, Marc Wilson, James Cullinan; Aodhan O’Hagan, Eoin Donnelly; Micheál Murray, Lorcan McAlinden, Conan Bradley (0-1); Jack Conway (0-3, 2f), Joe McKenna (0-1), John McAllister (0-1)

SUBS: Mark McCullagh for Lorcan McAlinden (INJ) Ryan McCullagh (1-0) for M Murray, Ciaran McErlean for V Mura, Aodhan McCallion for M McCullagh, Shay Convery for J Conway, Caolan Fullerton for M McGeehan

REF: Niall Kearney (Bellaghy)

More coverage in Tuesday's County Derry Post.