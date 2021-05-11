Contact

Rory Gallagher confirms updated Derry senior squad

Derry open their NFL campaign this weekend in Longford

Rory Gallagher confirms updated Derry senior squad

Derry senior manager Rory Gallagher. (Pic: David Fiztgerald/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has assembled a squad of 32 players ahead of the 2021 season, as the Oakleafers aim to make the step out of Division 3.

Back on the scene is Ballinderry's Gareth McKinless who, after stepping away from the panel last season, indicated a willingness to return.

Also called up to the panel are Bellaghy duo Conleth McShane and U20 player Ronan McFaul.

Glen lead the way with seven players on board, including Conor Glass and new goalkeeper Connlan Bradley joining up last season.

Former skipper Enda Lynn is no longer on the squad, while Carlus McWilliams and Glen's Alex Doherty have both stepped away after last season.

DERRY SENIOR FOOTBALL SQUAD: Connlan Bradley (Glen), Emmett Bradley (Glen), Declan Cassidy (Bellaghy), Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil), Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Ethan Doherty (Glen), Jack Doherty (Glen), Shea Downey (Lavey), Conor Glass (Glen), Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), Patrick Kearney (Swatragh), Niall Loughlin (Greenlough), Odhrán Lynch (Magherafelt), Ben McCarron (Steelstown), Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt), Michael McEvoy (Magherafelt), Ciaran McFaul (Glen), Ronan McFaul (Bellaghy), Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil), Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), Paul McNeill (Slaughtneil), Conleth McShane (Bellaghy), Oisin McWilliams (Swatragh), Gavin O'Neill (Banagher), Ruairi Mooney (Coleraine), Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil), Danny Tallon (Glen) and Niall Toner (Lavey).

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


