Derry set to complete 2020 competitions

Derry GAA have released the fixtures from the unfinished 2020 competitions.
They are as follows:
Saturday, May 15
U16A Semi-Final Lavey v Magherafelt
U16B1 Final Slaughtneil v Castledawson
Saturday, May 22
SRFC Semi-Final Magherafelt Res v Lavey Res
SRFC Semi-Final Bellaghy Res v Glen Res
IRFC Semi-Final Castledawson v Greenlough
U18B2 Final Ballinascreen v Desertmartin
U16C Final Craigbane v St Patrick’s
Friday, May 28
Rec Res Final Loup Res v Dungiven Res
U16A Final Dungiven v Lavey/Magherafelt
U16B2 Final St Trea’s & St John’s v Desertmartin
Saturday, June 5
IRFC Final Steelstown v Castledawson/Greenlough
SRFC Final Magherafelt/Lavey v Bellaghy/Glen
Friday, June 11
JFC Final Desertmartin v Craigbane
