Longford defender Barry O’Farrell ruled out of Derry game

Wrist injury means the Carrickedmond player will be missing this season

longford gaa

Laois forward Mark Barry is tackled by Longford defender Barry O'Farrell. Action from the 2020 Leinster SFC quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last November Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

While there is a great air of excitement in the Longford camp as the preparations continue for the start of the Covid delayed 2021 GAA season, manager Padraic Davis must plan without regular defender Barry O’Farrell. 

The rock solid Carrickedmond player is ruled out of county action this season after undergoing necessary surgery on a recurring wrist injury. 

Longford play their first competitive match for six months when they take on Derry in Division 3 North at Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm. 

