Longford defender Barry O’Farrell ruled out of Derry game

While there is a great air of excitement in the Longford camp as the preparations continue for the start of the Covid delayed 2021 GAA season, manager Padraic Davis must plan without regular defender Barry O’Farrell.

The rock solid Carrickedmond player is ruled out of county action this season after undergoing necessary surgery on a recurring wrist injury.

Longford play their first competitive match for six months when they take on Derry in Division 3 North at Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm.