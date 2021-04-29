Longford defender Barry O’Farrell ruled out of Derry game

Contact
Laois forward Mark Barry is tackled by Longford defender Barry O'Farrell. Action from the 2020 Leinster SFC quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park last November Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
While there is a great air of excitement in the Longford camp as the preparations continue for the start of the Covid delayed 2021 GAA season, manager Padraic Davis must plan without regular defender Barry O’Farrell.
The rock solid Carrickedmond player is ruled out of county action this season after undergoing necessary surgery on a recurring wrist injury.
Longford play their first competitive match for six months when they take on Derry in Division 3 North at Pearse Park on Saturday May 15, throw-in 5pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.