A new kit deal for Derry Ladies

Derry Ladies have today secured a new 'lucrative' kit deal for the next three years.

Irish manufacturer will produce the playing/training kit and leisurewear for Derry ladies four inter-county teams.

In addition, O’Neills will have the exclusive licence to produce and distribute dual-branded merchandise both online and for the first time, will offer Derry Ladies merchandise on sale within their Derry and Magherafelt stores.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome O’Neills back to the Derry Ladies family but this time as a principal corporate partner in this landmark deal for Derry LGFA," commented Derry Development Officer Paul Simpson.

The Doire Trasna man, who is also the current Derry ladies minor manager said the deal will 'further strengthen' the county's position in ladies sport.

Simpson anticipated a 'substantial increase' in kit sales due to the partnership and views it as a ''major vote of confidence' in the county's Ladies Football scene.

"We have a superb marketing and sponsorship team, sponsors have aligned themselves to the Derry Ladies brand and are making value decisions based on long term partnerships and not just around one season, which is a move in the right direction for ladies' football in this county," he added.

”Derry Management Committee have a strong ethos embodying loyalty and the support of local business and having the quality, professionalism and the commercial support of a company like O’Neills who have a long history steeped in tradition, excellence and innovation, as well as a shared vision for Ladies Football, is a huge step forward for the sport."

Noreen Colton from O’Neills also commented on the news.

“As Ireland’s largest sportswear manufacturer, we are thrilled to welcome Derry LGFA as their official kit supplier," she said.

"We greatly value our partnership with LGFA counties across the country and we are proud to produce high-quality, eye-catching jerseys and leisurewear which we know will be worn with pride by Derry LGFA. This is an exciting time to be associated with Ladies Gaelic Football with the sport being recognised as one of the fastest growing female sports in Europe."