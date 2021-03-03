Club Players' Association set to disband

The Club Players' Association Executive have made a decision to dissolve.

The unanimous decision was reached at Monday's AGM.

It was established in 2016 and launched in 2017 by a group of GAA volunteers to lobby and campaign on the single issue of fixing the fixtures for all players.

"With Congress at the weekend making the historic decision to institute a split season model, the CPA Executive considers its task is now complete," read a statement.

They have passed on the responsibility to the GAA's management to implement Congress 'unanimous and democratic' decision.

"It is the role of club and county players and officials to monitor the delivery of the new fixture arrangements and hold the Association accountable," the statement added.

"We advocated a split season approach as a sensible, fair and logical solution to the fixtures issue, and we warmly welcome Congress’s decision, though overdue."

Former Donegal player Martin McHugh was recently appointed to the GAA's CCC. McHugh was present at the launch of the CPA in 2017 and urged the GAA to look into the club game that was in a 'bad state'.

In their statement, the CPA thanked the GAA for their 'ongoing engagement'.

"We are a diverse group of GAA volunteers from different backgrounds in clubs across Ireland.

"We are brought together and united by our commitment to the Gaelic Athletic Association.

"We share a single-minded belief that the goal of a workable fixtures programme was achievable to make the GAA better as a sporting organisation.

"Our reasoning has always been that the right approach to fixtures would provide a vastly improved platform for participation in our games for all players at all levels. With that objective achieved, the time is right to step away.

"We have played our part, and our work is done."