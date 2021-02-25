Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Ulster Schools 'reluctantly' pull the pin on 2020/21 season

Ulster Schools pull pin on 2020/21 season

Ulster Schools GAA Secertary Seamus Woods (Pic: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

There will be no formal Ulster school competitions in the 2020/21 season, Ulster Schools have confirmed.

Last season St Patrick's Maghera's MacRory final with St Colman's Newry fell victim of the lockdown which followed the Covid-19 outbreak.

The schools shared the cup and it was the same situation in the MacLarnon Cup, when St Pius shared the title with Our Lady and St Patrick's Knock.

In letter from Ulster Schools GAA Secretary Seamus Woods, on Wednesday, he stated that the 'reluctantly' there will be no formal competitions.

It means all competitions, including the flagship MacRory, MacLarnon and Mageean Cups, have been postponed this season.

Ulster Schools are set to monitor the situation and are 'hopeful' of 'informal' activity on a local scale may take place in Term 3, should regulations allow it.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie