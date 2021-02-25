Ulster Schools 'reluctantly' pull the pin on 2020/21 season

There will be no formal Ulster school competitions in the 2020/21 season, Ulster Schools have confirmed.

Last season St Patrick's Maghera's MacRory final with St Colman's Newry fell victim of the lockdown which followed the Covid-19 outbreak.

The schools shared the cup and it was the same situation in the MacLarnon Cup, when St Pius shared the title with Our Lady and St Patrick's Knock.

In letter from Ulster Schools GAA Secretary Seamus Woods, on Wednesday, he stated that the 'reluctantly' there will be no formal competitions.

It means all competitions, including the flagship MacRory, MacLarnon and Mageean Cups, have been postponed this season.

Ulster Schools are set to monitor the situation and are 'hopeful' of 'informal' activity on a local scale may take place in Term 3, should regulations allow it.