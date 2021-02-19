Derry ladies add to their management team

Contact
John Coyle comes on board as performance analyst with Derry ladies (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)
Derry ladies manager Odhran McNeilly has expanded his management team ahead of the 2021 season with the addition of John Coyle as performance analyst.
Coyle, a native of Pomeroy, lives in Cookstown and his business Metro CCTV hosts the popular Monday night GAA show on Team Talk Mag.
On the field, John has coached Tyrone U14 and U17 teams. He has done analysis work with Galbally men's team and also with former Red Hand senior Assistant Manager Gavin Devlin in his role with Tyrone.
Coyle joins coach Benny Marron and goalkeeper coach Ciaran McCloy, while Claudy footballer Conor Johnston has rolled out a 12-week strength and conditioning programme.
Members of The Young Shamrocks hand over the money raised to Gerry O'Donnell, Aodhan's father. Photo by Peter McKane.
