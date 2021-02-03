McCullough to take charge of Slaughtneil in 2021

Former Antrim and Rossa camogie manager Michael McCullough will take over as manager of Slaughtneil camogs for the 2021 season.

He will be assisted by Maureen Quinn, who played corner back on Rossa's All-Ireland winning team of 2008 under McCullough.

McCullough, who declared an interest in the Derry senior hurling vacancy, is currently coaching Dublin side Ballyboden St Enda's, who he helped to the 2018 Dublin title.

He spent two seasons with Dublin seniors under Mattie Kenny and coached Derry seniors and U21s under Brian McGilligan, who won back to back Ulster 21 titles.

The outgoing management team of Damien McEldowney, Dominic McKinley, Michael Glover, Padraig Ó Mianáin, Shaun McEldowney and Karen Donaghy will take charge if and when their Ulster final with Loughgiel takes place.

It was planned for this Saturday, February 6 but has been postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Slaughtneil won their sixth Derry title in a row, beating Swatragh after a replay. They won three All-Ireland titles in succession, but were pipped in the final last year by Galway side Sarsfields.