Former captains join Derry hurlers' management team

Two former Derry captains have joined the county's senior hurling management team under Joint Head Coaches Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly.

Former Antrim U21 captain Donnelly, known as 'Hippy', trained Slaughtneil for three seasons under Michael McShane. Along with Dominic 'Woody' McKinley, they were appointed as Joint Head Coaches in December, taking over from John McEvoy.

Donnelly will carry for a second season as Carrickmore manager after leading them to the Tyrone title in 2020.

Hippy and Woody have brought in Kevin Hinphey and Conor Murray as selectors.

Terry Gray (Logistics Manager), Eoin McNicholl (Strength and Conditioning coach) and Ben McGuckin (Video Analyst) have all been retained from the previous regime.

The experienced Hinphey, a former Derry senior captain, coached many of the current panel to club underage success with Kevin Lynch's and Murray, a former long-serving defender, captained Derry to Ulster glory in 2000.

“I'm happy with the (back room) team that is there,” Donnelly said. “Kevin and Conor are two good Derry men who know the club scene inside out.”

“Everything is in the early stages and boys will decide whether it is for them or whether it is not," said Donnelly of the provisional panel, which he said had '50 odd' names.

“We'll train away with the provisional panel and in the middle of February, we'll have to make a call on numbers – who is on board and who is not, it gives us time to see the standard and what we are working with.”

Derry will begin their league campaign on the weekend of February, with a final down for decision on April 10/11. They are again paired with Kildare, London, Roscommon.

Mayo will join them, after being relegated from Division 2A with no points to their name. Also in the mix are neighbours Donegal who won Division 3A last season with a 1-18 to 0-19 victory over Armagh in the final.

There is week off before the Christy Ring Cup commences, where Derry are up against Roscommon, Sligo, Wicklow, Offaly and London

It will be played on a group basis - yet to be drawn - followed by semi-finals and a final. The group winners will be at home in the semi-final.

