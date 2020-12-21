Contact

Three-month window set aside for counties to run club championships in 2021

An 'uninterrupted' club championship season is set to begin in July

County Derry Post senior championship all-star team

Danny Heavron lifts the John McLaughlin Cup in 2019.

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

The GAA have offer an 'uninterrupted' three-month period for counties to get their club championships played, following their new plans rolled out on Monday.

Club competitions, largely without County players,  can take place in the spring and early summer months, with covid regulations in place.

The uninterrupted main club championship window stretched from July 24/25 to October 23/24.  The provinvial series will stretch from October 16/17 to November 27/28

-Suggested Provincial Draws are not made until All Ireland Quarter final participants in the senior inter county championships are known. County champions from the teams involved to NOT be involved in Round 1/Quarter finals in Provincial club championships where possible.

The All-Ireland semi-finals will take place in December, with the finals planned for January 2022.

