Three-month window set aside for counties to run club championships in 2021

Contact
Danny Heavron lifts the John McLaughlin Cup in 2019. (Pic: Mary K Burke)
The GAA have offer an 'uninterrupted' three-month period for counties to get their club championships played, following their new plans rolled out on Monday.
Club competitions, largely without County players, can take place in the spring and early summer months, with covid regulations in place.
The uninterrupted main club championship window stretched from July 24/25 to October 23/24. The provinvial series will stretch from October 16/17 to November 27/28
-Suggested Provincial Draws are not made until All Ireland Quarter final participants in the senior inter county championships are known. County champions from the teams involved to NOT be involved in Round 1/Quarter finals in Provincial club championships where possible.
The All-Ireland semi-finals will take place in December, with the finals planned for January 2022.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.