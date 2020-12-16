Former Derry selector to take charge of Cushendall

Former Derry senior hurling selector Brian Delargy will take charge of Cushendall next season.

Delargy won an Ulster club with the 'Dall as a player in 2006, beating Kevin Lynch's in the final.

The former Antrim player was part of John McEvoy's management over the past two seasons.

Another of McEvoy's selectors, Johnny McGuirk, will take charge of Dublin club St Brigid's next season.

Elsewhere, Ballinascreen man and former Kilcoo selector Paul Devlin has been interviewed for the Swatragh senior football job vacated by Enda McGinley.