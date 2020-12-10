H&A remain as Derry's main sponsor for the 2021 season

Derry GAA have confirmed that H&A Mechanical Services will remain as the county's main sponsor for a sixth season.

The company, who are also the main sponsors of the local club in Ballinascreen, also back Derry camogie and ladies football teams.

"H&A will remain as our main sponsor for 2021 and to them and all our sponsors in the past year I thank you for the tremendous contributions that Derry could simply not exist without," outlined secretary Sean Keane in his report ahead of Monday's AGM.

"The list of companies sponsoring Derry is ever increasing which augurs well for the future and for this the hard working finance committee must take great credit."

Keane also paid tribute to H&A Managing Director Hugh McWilliams, who died suddenly in August.

"Hugh was an avid supporter of Derry and St Colm's, Ballinascreen alike and showed his support by way of major sponsorship over the past number of years," Keane said.

"He was an ever present at Derry games in Owenbeg, Celtic Park and the many stadia throughout Ireland where the Oak leaf county were in competition.

"On behalf of Derry Management Committee, I would like to extend my sympathy to the McWilliams family and to the friends and relatives of other families who have lost loved ones in the past year."

