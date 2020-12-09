Barry Cassidy named as standby referee for All-Ireland U20 final

Contact
Barry Cassidy will be standby referee for this year's All-Ireland senior football final (Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)
Bellaghy and Derry referee Barry Cassidy has been named as the standby referee for Saturday week's All-Ireland U20 final between Dublin and Galway
Cassidy was in charge of the recent Ulster final and has taken charge or Leinster, MacRory and All-Ireland Club deciders during this career.
David Coldrick has been named to referee the senior final, with Down's Paul Faloon in charge of the U20 decider.
Saturday, December 19 - Croke Park
Senior final (5.00) - Mayo v Dublin
Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)
Stand By: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)
Linesman: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)
Sideline: Fergal Kelly (Longford)
Umpires: Seamus McCormack, Stephen O Hare, Ronan Garry and Padraig Coyle
U20 Final (2.15) - Dublin v Galway
Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)
Stand By: Barry Cassidy (Derry)
Linesman: Derek O Mahoney (Tipperary)
Sideline: James Bermingham (Cork)
Umpires: Noel Tumilty, Kevin Faloon, Gregory McGrath and Mickey Cranney
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.