Barry Cassidy named as standby referee for All-Ireland U20 final

Bellaghy and Derry referee Barry Cassidy has been named as the standby referee for Saturday week's All-Ireland U20 final between Dublin and Galway

Cassidy was in charge of the recent Ulster final and has taken charge or Leinster, MacRory and All-Ireland Club deciders during this career.

David Coldrick has been named to referee the senior final, with Down's Paul Faloon in charge of the U20 decider.

Saturday, December 19 - Croke Park

Senior final (5.00) - Mayo v Dublin

Referee: David Coldrick (Meath)

Stand By: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

Linesman: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Sideline: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

Umpires: Seamus McCormack, Stephen O Hare, Ronan Garry and Padraig Coyle

U20 Final (2.15) - Dublin v Galway

Referee: Paul Faloon (Down)

Stand By: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

Linesman: Derek O Mahoney (Tipperary)

Sideline: James Bermingham (Cork)

Umpires: Noel Tumilty, Kevin Faloon, Gregory McGrath and Mickey Cranney