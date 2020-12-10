DERRY AGM: Comer the only change in the county board

Contact
Glenullin's Niall Comer to take over as Derry's Irish and Cultural Officer at Monday night's AGM
There will only be one change at county board level for 2021, with Glen's Una Ferguson's five years up as Irish Language and Cultural Officer.
The AGM will take place on Monday night at Owenbeg, with club delegates joining via a video-conferencing facility.
“Una has been a tremendous asset to the county and promoted Scór throughout her term with many examples of success at County, Provincial and all Ireland level,” commented secretary Sean Keane in his annual report.
She will be replaced by Glenullin's Niall Comer. A native of Newry, he is an Irish lecturer in Ulster University, is President of Conradh na Gaeilge and is heavily involved in local traditional music group Ceoltóirí Lúraigh.
Otherwise, there will be no change with Stephen Barker, and the rest of the committee, returning unopposed.
Chairperson: Stephen Barker
Vice Chairman: Kieran McKeever
Secretary: Sean Keane
Assistant Secretary: Ryan Diamond
Treasurer: Martin Devlin
Assistant Treasurer: Paul Birt
PRO: Ciaran McRory
Coaching Officer: Bobby Farren
Irish Language and Cultural Officer: Niall Comer
Ulster Council: Kieran McKeever, John Keenan
Central Council: Danny Scullion
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Conan and St Mary's PS Principal Mrs Corinne Coyle with a representative from Foyle Search and Rescue.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.