Derry to host AGM using teleconferencing facility

Contact
Derry will host their AGM using teleconferencing
Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Derry GAA are set for an online AGM this year.
It is set for Monday, December 14 at 7.30pm at Owenbeg, with two delegates from each club able to log in remotely via teleconference facility Microsoft Teams.
We will have a preview in next week's edition. Little change is expected at the top table, with Cultural Officer Una Ferguson the only member to have served the five-year limit for her term.
The board will also present the new proposed coaching plans which have been drawn up by the Games Development Committee.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.