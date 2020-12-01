Contact

Derry to host AGM using teleconferencing facility

Two delegates per club will log in remotely

Ulster minor championship games to be streamed

Derry will host their AGM using teleconferencing

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Due to the current situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, Derry GAA are set for an online AGM this year.

It is set for Monday, December 14 at 7.30pm at Owenbeg, with two delegates from each club able to log in remotely via teleconference facility Microsoft Teams.

We will have a preview in next week's edition. Little change is expected at the top table, with Cultural Officer Una Ferguson the only member to have served the five-year limit for her term.

The board will also present the new proposed coaching plans which have been drawn up by the Games Development Committee.

