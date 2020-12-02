Contact

Derry to host Armagh in UIster minor championship

Dates released for revised schecule

Derry make final payment on Owenbeg development to leave the board 'debt free'

Derry have made the final payment on their Owenbeg development loan

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

There will be a Christmas feel to the Ulster minor championship this, with Derry will hosting Armagh in Owenbeg on Sunday, December 20.

Fixtures were released on Wednesday after Ulster GAA's decision to put the championship back into the calendar.

There was one game played in the championship back in October, Monaghan's 1-8 to 1-7 win over Cavan thanks to a late goal from Stephen Mooney.

Sunday, December 20 - Quarter Finals (All games at 1.00pm)
Derry v Armagh (Owenbeg)
Dongal v Tyrone (Ballybofey
Antrim v Monaghan (Ballybofey)
Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen)
*If both teams are in agreement to play their fixture earlier that weekend, this will be facilitated by Ulster CCC*

Sat 2nd / Sun 3rd January: Semi Finals 
1 v 2
3 v 4

Sat 9th / Sun 10th January: Final: 

The All Ireland MFC semi-finals are likely to take place on weekend of Sat 16th / Sun 17th January, with the f a week later.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


