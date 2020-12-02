Derry to host Armagh in UIster minor championship

Contact
There will be a Christmas feel to the Ulster minor championship this, with Derry will hosting Armagh in Owenbeg on Sunday, December 20.
Fixtures were released on Wednesday after Ulster GAA's decision to put the championship back into the calendar.
There was one game played in the championship back in October, Monaghan's 1-8 to 1-7 win over Cavan thanks to a late goal from Stephen Mooney.
Sunday, December 20 - Quarter Finals (All games at 1.00pm)
Derry v Armagh (Owenbeg)
Dongal v Tyrone (Ballybofey
Antrim v Monaghan (Ballybofey)
Fermanagh v Down (Enniskillen)
*If both teams are in agreement to play their fixture earlier that weekend, this will be facilitated by Ulster CCC*
Sat 2nd / Sun 3rd January: Semi Finals
1 v 2
3 v 4
Sat 9th / Sun 10th January: Final:
The All Ireland MFC semi-finals are likely to take place on weekend of Sat 16th / Sun 17th January, with the f a week later.
