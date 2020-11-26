Deadline approaching for 'expressions of interest' for Derry Ladies management posts

Contact
Derry are searching for managers ahead of the new season
Monday is the deadline for 'expressions of interest' in the vacant Derry senior ladies post, after Paul Hassan stepped down earlier this month.
Hassan informed the board of his decision in the week after their All-Ireland exit at the hands of Antrim, with the Oakleafers still set for an Ulster final with All-Ireland finalists Fermanagh.
The county are seeking nominations for all teams - U14, U16 and U18 - in line with their 2021 development plan.
Applicants must have at least five years in a club setting - U12 to senior - depending on the position applied for and have the necessary coaching qualifications, as well as a current Access NI certificate.
It is 'desirable' to have one year management experience at county level.
"Applications from interested parties should be emailed along with a CV containing the applicants experience, previous roles held, qualifications," Derry LGFA points out.
"Should proposals be put forward by a third party, can the proposer please ensure the applicant is willing to be considered for the role before submitting an Expression of Interest. All proposals / applications will be treated in confidence."
Applications must be sent to Teresa McKenna - secretary.derry@lgfa.ie before Monday, November 30 at 5pm.
